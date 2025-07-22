403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan Joins 29Th SMIIC Meeting, Reaffirms Commitment To Quality Infrastructure
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 22 (Petra) – The Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO) took part in the 29th meeting of the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), held in Medina, Saudi Arabia, with the participation of 13 member states.
JSMO Director General Abeer Zuhair, who led the Jordanian delegation, stressed Jordan's commitment to supporting regional and international initiatives that enhance the quality infrastructure system. She noted that aligning Jordanian standards with regional and global benchmarks strengthens the competitiveness of local products, facilitates trade, and improves adherence to international quality and safety standards.
The two-day meeting, held from July 20 to 21, covered the institute's achievements, technical committee activities, and future strategic and executive plans. Member states also approved the budget for the upcoming year and endorsed the current year's annual report.
Participants reviewed reports from the Institute's three permanent councils, the Standardization Board, the Standards Board, and the Accreditation Board. The meeting also addressed the future role of the Accreditation Board and its collaboration with the Islamic Forum for Halal Accreditation Bodies (IFHAB).
Jordan, a founding member of the Institute's Board of Directors since 2010, remains actively engaged in all SMIIC councils and technical committees, reinforcing its role in advancing joint Islamic action in quality infrastructure.
Amman, July 22 (Petra) – The Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO) took part in the 29th meeting of the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), held in Medina, Saudi Arabia, with the participation of 13 member states.
JSMO Director General Abeer Zuhair, who led the Jordanian delegation, stressed Jordan's commitment to supporting regional and international initiatives that enhance the quality infrastructure system. She noted that aligning Jordanian standards with regional and global benchmarks strengthens the competitiveness of local products, facilitates trade, and improves adherence to international quality and safety standards.
The two-day meeting, held from July 20 to 21, covered the institute's achievements, technical committee activities, and future strategic and executive plans. Member states also approved the budget for the upcoming year and endorsed the current year's annual report.
Participants reviewed reports from the Institute's three permanent councils, the Standardization Board, the Standards Board, and the Accreditation Board. The meeting also addressed the future role of the Accreditation Board and its collaboration with the Islamic Forum for Halal Accreditation Bodies (IFHAB).
Jordan, a founding member of the Institute's Board of Directors since 2010, remains actively engaged in all SMIIC councils and technical committees, reinforcing its role in advancing joint Islamic action in quality infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment