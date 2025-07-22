Jordan Joins 29Th SMIIC Meeting, Reaffirms Commitment To Quality Infrastructure

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 22 (Petra) – The Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO) took part in the 29th meeting of the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), held in Medina, Saudi Arabia, with the participation of 13 member states.JSMO Director General Abeer Zuhair, who led the Jordanian delegation, stressed Jordan's commitment to supporting regional and international initiatives that enhance the quality infrastructure system. She noted that aligning Jordanian standards with regional and global benchmarks strengthens the competitiveness of local products, facilitates trade, and improves adherence to international quality and safety standards.The two-day meeting, held from July 20 to 21, covered the institute's achievements, technical committee activities, and future strategic and executive plans. Member states also approved the budget for the upcoming year and endorsed the current year's annual report.Participants reviewed reports from the Institute's three permanent councils, the Standardization Board, the Standards Board, and the Accreditation Board. The meeting also addressed the future role of the Accreditation Board and its collaboration with the Islamic Forum for Halal Accreditation Bodies (IFHAB).Jordan, a founding member of the Institute's Board of Directors since 2010, remains actively engaged in all SMIIC councils and technical committees, reinforcing its role in advancing joint Islamic action in quality infrastructure.