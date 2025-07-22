Electronic Merchant Systems Announces Addition Of Nano Short As Chief Revenue Officer

Before joining EMS, Short served as SVP of Global SMB Sales at Paysafe, where he played a critical role in realigning the sales organization and optimizing structures across inside and field sales teams. Throughout his career, Nano has held senior roles at top payment tech firms, consistently delivering clarity, accountability, and high-impact leadership.

"From all of us at EMS, we're ecstatic to have Nano join the organization and our leadership team. With his proven track record in sales and business development and payments expertise, we're confident we will see significant growth throughout our organization," said Afshin Yazdian, CEO and Executive Chairman of EMS.

As EMS's CRO, Short will oversee the continued expansion of the Company's sales channels and spearhead strategic initiatives designed to enhance the overall growth of the organization.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the EMS team at this pivotal moment. There's tremendous potential in the people, the platform, and the market we serve," said Short. "Together, we can build something meaningful-an organization that drives growth with clarity, discipline, and purpose. I'm energized by the journey ahead and committed to laying the foundation for long-term success."

"Nano is the perfect addition to our team to help continue to drive and fuel our modernization and expansion efforts. I cannot think of a person better suited to lead our strategic revenue objectives," added Yazdian.

About Electronic Merchant Systems

Electronic Merchant Systems is an industry-leading merchant services provider that businesses depend on for their processing needs. Over 30,000 retail, internet, and omnichannel customers nationwide rely on the firm's diverse suite of modern payment solutions. From credit card processing and risk management to gateways and virtual terminals, sales software, and web management, EMS offers comprehensive tools that empower businesses to thrive.

EMS further leverages the robust services of its subsidiaries, Peel Payments, MaxxPay, Total Touch, Paysley, and PaymentCloud, to drive client success. Discover more at emscorporate .

