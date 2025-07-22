403
Trump vows Zelensky ten missiles
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has reportedly promised Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky a small shipment of Patriot missile interceptors, according to Axios, which cited sources familiar with a recent phone conversation between the two leaders.
While the Pentagon recently announced it was pausing some weapons deliveries to Ukraine – citing concerns about dwindling US stockpiles of precision munitions and air defense systems – Trump confirmed on Monday that Washington would still provide “defensive weapons” to Kiev. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell reiterated that the Department of Defense had been directed to send additional military support.
Although Trump did not specify the exact type or quantity of weapons in public statements, Axios reported that he assured Zelensky during Friday’s call that ten Patriot missile interceptors would be sent immediately. Each Patriot missile costs around $4 million, and the US currently produces approximately 500 per year. Standard US military practice typically involves firing two missiles per incoming threat to ensure successful interception.
Trump also reportedly vowed to assist Ukraine in sourcing more munitions from elsewhere and is pressuring Germany to contribute further military aid, including one of its Patriot batteries. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who allegedly ordered the recent pause in shipments, has identified additional Patriot batteries in Germany and Greece that could potentially be financed and redirected to Ukraine.
The timeline for delivery of the promised missiles remains unclear, and it’s uncertain if more shipments will follow. The offer of just ten interceptors aligns with Trump’s broader approach of reducing US military support for Ukraine, in contrast to the larger-scale aid provided by former President Joe Biden. Trump’s administration has prioritized efforts to broker a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, resuming direct talks with Moscow in search of alternative solutions.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin has criticized Washington’s mixed messaging on military aid. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that while the US continues arms deliveries, European nations have been particularly active in arming Kiev. He warned that such actions only prolong the conflict rather than fostering peace.
Russia previously welcomed signs of decreasing Western military aid to Ukraine, with Peskov suggesting that fewer arms could accelerate a resolution. However, he also cautioned it’s too soon to declare this a lasting shift. Moscow maintains that foreign arms supplies merely prolong the bloodshed without altering the war’s outcome.
