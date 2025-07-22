403
Germany Detains Libyan Citizen Over Alleged War Crimes
(MENAFN) Libyan national Khaled Mohamed Ali El Hishri was apprehended at Berlin International Airport on Friday on suspicion of committing war crimes, according to German officials.
"The arrest is based on a request from the International Criminal Court," a spokesperson for the Brandenburg Public Prosecutor’s Office stated. The charges include multiple counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes.
El Hishri is alleged to have held a high-ranking position within the Rada militia and is accused of serious offenses committed during his tenure as head of Mitiga Prison from 2015 to 2020, according to the International Criminal Court (ICC).
"He is suspected of having directly committed, ordered, or overseen crimes against humanity and war crimes, including murder, torture, rape, and sexual violence," the court said in its official statement.
According to the ICC, "The suspect, arrested upon the ICC request, will remain in the custody of the German authorities pending the completion of the national proceedings as foreseen in article 59 of the Rome Statute."
