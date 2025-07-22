Middle East online gambling revenue set to double by 2030

MENAFN - Bazoom Group ApS)

In 2024, Grand View Research released a report valuing the Middle East and Africa online gambling market at $5.3 billion. According to the institution, the market could continue growing and, in fact, almost double to hit $9.6 billion by 2030. This could be surprising to many because just a few years ago, if someone told you that the Middle East would become one of the world’s fastest-growing online gambling markets, you’d probably laugh it off.

But clearly, the region is quickly opening up to this industry. Can you imagine that just within the next five years, the industry will have expanded by an annual average growth of more than 10%? This is no joke, especially now that different jurisdictions are implementing tighter regulations to govern online gambling.

Interestingly, this Middle East trend reflects what is happening in other global markets. Take Brazil, for instance. As the internet becomes more accessible, Brazillian online gambling sites are seeing more players join, resulting in greater revenue yields. And maybe Middle Eastern operators are borrowing tactics from these global giants to craft experiences tailored to their own audiences, explaining why Grand View Research thinks this market could make such a significant stride.

Many people own smartphones

Take a quick walk through any major city in the region, like Riyadh, and you’ll notice almost everyone is glued to their phones. This shows how popular these devices have become. Just recently, Canalys released a study claiming that the Middle East smartphone market had grown by 14% in 2024 alone. In the first quarter of 2025, Jordan alone imported over 306,000 mobile phones.

No forward-thinking brand would want to miss the benefits of targeting such an audience. Remember, modern players have become more aware and have zero tolerance for mobile-unfriendly websites. If your website doesn’t perform optimally on mobile phones, you may lose up to 61% of shoppers who never want to interact with such platforms again.

To avoid being a victim of such losses, operators targeting Middle East gamblers have been adopting responsive websites. These websites often take advantage of flexible layouts to automatically adjust to fit multiple screen sizes, allowing players to have easy experiences even on smaller devices.

This is how players are able to return to gambling platforms like Cassino BetonRed to immerse themselves. And besides encouraging return visits, mobile-friendly websites can also turn visitors into brand ambassadors. According to Think with Google, 79% of users are more likely to return to and/or recommend a user-friendly mobile website. Since Middle East operators are taking advantage of such statistics, it shouldn’t be surprising that Grand View Research expects this market to grow significantly.

Diversity helps reach new markets

Many people gamble in the Middle East, so preferences vary significantly. Some players prefer classic slot titles, while others favour contemporary thematic offerings. To ensure there is something for everyone, platforms have been diversifying their products as much as possible.

Diversity helps improve retention capability by keeping the gameplay fresh. No player wants to keep playing the same title over and over, and this is no different in the Middle East. Integrating games with themes like sports and movies is handy as it makes the gambling environment relatable, especially for newbies.

Beyond diversifying the casino products, operators are adding other gambling forms, like sports betting, to widen their reach. In their report, Grand View Research noted that sports betting was the gambling form with the highest revenues in 2024, accounting for over 55% of the collections.

This is why you may have spotted sports betting features on several casino platforms. For casino players who love placing wagers on different sports, this means more convenience. And at a time when many customers are seeking such one-stop experiences, providing them can significantly increase conversion and retention rates.

Operators are becoming more customer-focused

The days when players would visit platforms just to spin reels or flip cards are long gone. Today, many factors, such as the effectiveness of payments, determine whether you will be in the market for a long time. Can you believe that, according to Testlio, more than six in ten customers can leave their carts if they encounter problematic payments? And if payments keep failing, 33% may never transact with you again.

Realising such consequences, online casinos have been partnering with renowned services like PayPal to ensure gamblers receive worthwhile experiences. They have also been implementing quicker methods like crypto to cater to the growing need for instant and cheap transfers.

Another way online casinos are improving player experience is by personalising it. They monitor individual preferences and gaming styles to recommend relevant suggestions. This makes a player feel more valued and cared for, which can make them feel more connected. WiserNotify published some findings along these lines and found that personalisation can, surprisingly, increase retention by 44%.

Now that many Middle Eastern online casinos are customising experiences, don’t you think the market volume could grow significantly and even exceed Grand View’s projections? Casinos are popular for being innovative, and by welcoming such technologies, they provide reasonable grounds for further growth.

As a result, what started as hush-hush behaviour behind VPNs is now knocking loudly at the doors of regulators, investors and everyday users. And while the future will depend heavily on how each country in the region handles its moral boundaries, it’s undoubtedly clear that the digital dice are already rolling.