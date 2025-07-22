Ruckus In Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Demands Discussion On SIR Of Voter List
As the second session began, opposition MLAs entered the Well of the House, picked up a chair in front of the Speaker and raised slogans demanding a debate on voter list revision.
Following the incident, Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav strictly warned the MLAs to maintain order in the House.
He stated that opposition members were allowed to speak in the first session, but they did not utilise the opportunity
He eventually adjourned the first half till 2 p.m. amid chaos, but the disruption resumed in the second half.
During the chaos, women MLAs threw a chair on the reporting table, escalating the situation.
A scuffle broke out between marshals and MLAs, during which a marshal's clothes were torn.
Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav arrived in the Assembly wearing a black kurta as a mark of protest.
He stated,“Attempts are being made to end democracy in Bihar. The Election Commission's process is not correct. A meeting of the Advisory Committee should be called to discuss voter list revision. What is the use of bills when voter names are being deleted? If the voters are deprived of voting, then how could we say that we live in a democratic country?”
He further said,“If we do not discuss the voter list revision in the temple of democracy, then where do we. The democracy of the state is in danger.”
The protest comes amid ongoing opposition concerns over the SIR drive in Bihar, where they allege large-scale deletion of voter names ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.
The Speaker warned that action could be taken against MLAs if the disruptions continue.
