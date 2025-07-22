Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Pledges Full Support for NATO's Aid to Ukraine

2025-07-22 07:39:39
(MENAFN) British Defense Secretary John Healey affirmed on Monday that the United Kingdom will offer complete backing for a new NATO weapons initiative revealed by US President Donald Trump.

This plan is designed to hasten the delivery of military aid to Ukraine as the conflict with Russia escalates.

Addressing participants at the start of a virtual session of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), which he co-hosted with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Healey stated that representatives from 52 allied nations and partners joined the meeting.

He emphasized this as a powerful demonstration of how Ukraine continues to motivate global support in its fight against what he called "Russian aggression."

“This is a moment of maximum opportunity,” Healey said, stressing the critical nature of the current situation as Ukraine faces a surge in Russian missile and drone strikes.

He noted that President Trump's newly introduced NATO policy for major arms transfers has launched "a 50-day clock" for Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to peace terms or endure "crippling economic sanctions."

“The UK backs this policy. We will play our full part in its success,” he affirmed.
Healey called on all UDCG members to intensify their efforts during this window—"a 50-day drive to arm Ukraine on the battlefield and to help push Putin to the negotiating table."

He further mentioned that Britain’s role would be an extension of the €40 billion aid commitment announced at the recent NATO summit.

Referring to updates from top Ukrainian military leaders, Healey remarked that the current battlefield conditions “underlines why a renewed drive to arm Ukraine is so important.”

