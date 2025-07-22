Herzing University Ready To Strengthen Texas Nursing Workforce With New Online BSN Program Offering

Herzing's online BSN program offers flexible, career-focused pathways to help tackle Texas' nursing crisis

HOUSTON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University , an accredited, private nonprofit institution, announced it is now offering its online Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program in Texas, with Fall 2025 enrollment open for students in the Dallas and Houston areas. Already available in 19 other states, the program combines flexible online coursework with hands-on clinical experience and intensives, creating new capacity for aspiring nurses while addressing the growing demand for healthcare professionals in Texas.

This new program arrives at a critical moment for Texas' healthcare workforce development. Texas Health and Human Services projects that nursing demand will outpace supply by 57,000 registered nurses by 2032 1, while the Texas Hospital Association reports that state nursing schools turned away 13,705 qualified applicants in 2023 2 because of limited faculty and clinical placements. Herzing University's expansion adds much-needed capacity for nursing students while providing a sustainable solution for Texas' nursing shortage. The online BSN program serves qualified students but is especially beneficial for those who are balancing full-time work, family responsibilities, or live in rural areas.

"Herzing's online BSN program can help provide quick and necessary relief to the Texas nursing shortage," said Renée Herzing, President of Herzing University. "For 60 years, Herzing has provided pathways to new career opportunities for hard-working, dedicated students who are determined to improve life for their families and communities. Our proven hybrid model blends flexible online coursework with in-person intensives and clinicals to provide a well-rounded education, no matter where a student lives. We're excited to do our part to help expand access to quality healthcare across Texas."

Students can complete the program in three years or less with an ability to transfer up to 90 approved semester credits. Core lecture courses are delivered online, including synchronous and asynchronous courses, with required clinical rotations and intensives at Herzing campuses or partner sites. This online BSN program helps advance Texas' goal of having 60 percent of working-age residents hold a post-secondary credential of value by 2030.

In addition to the online BSN program, Herzing offers graduate (post-licensure) nursing programs in Texas, including pathways to a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) , Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) , and Doctor of Nursing Education (DNE) . Designed for registered nurses, these flexible online programs support career advancement across a variety of leadership and specialized roles.

Founded in 1965, the University offers career-focused programs in nursing, healthcare, technology, and business across 12 campuses and through Herzing Online. The institution is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), and its online BSN, MSN, and DNP programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 12 campuses across the country and a nationally accessible online division. The University offers career-focused programs in nursing, healthcare, behavioral health, technology, business, public safety and more. Herzing is committed to serving nontraditional and adult learners through flexible on-campus, hybrid and online learning options, workforce-aligned programming and strong industry partnerships that support the healthcare pipeline. Ranked among the best online programs by US News and World Report since 2013, Herzing empowers students with accessible, career-driven education. Learn more about Herzing and our accreditation and approvals at .

