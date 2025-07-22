403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Malian military confirms killing of ISGS Leader
(MENAFN) The Malian military has confirmed the death of Souleymane Ag Bakawa, also known as “Soldat,” a key figure in the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS). He was killed during a military operation in the Tinfadimata region of northern Mali.
In a statement on Monday, the army described Bakawa as a feared militant leader responsible for orchestrating numerous acts of terror in the Menaka area and its surroundings. Authorities said he played a direct role in civilian abductions and targeted attacks against both Malian soldiers and local residents.
Mali has struggled with ongoing instability since 2012, as the country faces separatist rebellions, jihadist violence, and intercommunal clashes—conflicts that have claimed thousands of lives and displaced many more.
In a statement on Monday, the army described Bakawa as a feared militant leader responsible for orchestrating numerous acts of terror in the Menaka area and its surroundings. Authorities said he played a direct role in civilian abductions and targeted attacks against both Malian soldiers and local residents.
Mali has struggled with ongoing instability since 2012, as the country faces separatist rebellions, jihadist violence, and intercommunal clashes—conflicts that have claimed thousands of lives and displaced many more.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment