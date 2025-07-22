Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Malian military confirms killing of ISGS Leader

2025-07-22 07:28:19
(MENAFN) The Malian military has confirmed the death of Souleymane Ag Bakawa, also known as “Soldat,” a key figure in the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS). He was killed during a military operation in the Tinfadimata region of northern Mali.

In a statement on Monday, the army described Bakawa as a feared militant leader responsible for orchestrating numerous acts of terror in the Menaka area and its surroundings. Authorities said he played a direct role in civilian abductions and targeted attacks against both Malian soldiers and local residents.

Mali has struggled with ongoing instability since 2012, as the country faces separatist rebellions, jihadist violence, and intercommunal clashes—conflicts that have claimed thousands of lives and displaced many more.

