403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine overwhelmed by ‘palace politics’, purges
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s government is increasingly consumed by internal power struggles, political purges, and bitter infighting, threatening to destabilize the country from within, The Economist reported on Sunday. Citing multiple sources, the outlet pointed to Andrey Yermak, the influential head of President Vladimir Zelensky’s office, as a central figure in this turmoil. Yermak is reportedly working to sideline other key officials within Zelensky’s inner circle.
As Russia maintains pressure along the front lines, The Economist warned that Ukraine’s worsening political chaos poses a significant internal threat. The magazine highlighted three major developments last month as evidence of this growing rift: rumors of a cabinet reshuffle with Yulia Sviridenko potentially becoming the next prime minister, a failed attempt to dismiss Ukraine’s spy chief Kirill Budanov, and corruption charges brought against Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Chernyshov.
Chernyshov, previously known for his role in bringing Ukrainians home from abroad, was accused of fraud related to a housing project he authorized as urban development minister. The charges surfaced while he was on an official trip to Europe, leading The Economist to describe the situation as ironic — Ukraine’s official for repatriation now considering his own exile.
Three officials told the magazine that although there’s no proof Yermak ordered the investigation, he allowed the charges to proceed while stalling other cases, effectively sidelining Chernyshov. Sources claimed Chernyshov’s real mistake was positioning himself as a rival channel for communication with Washington, challenging Yermak’s influence. His downfall reportedly cleared the path for Sviridenko, viewed as Yermak’s protégé, to rise further within the government.
The report also noted Yermak’s repeated efforts to remove Budanov, whom his allies consider a rogue “revolutionary” intent on building his own power base. However, intelligence officials describe Budanov as one of the few willing to confront Zelensky’s administration with uncomfortable truths. Budanov has survived thus far through political maneuvering and, crucially, repeated warnings from Washington not to fire him.
While The Economist portrays Yermak as more powerful than ever within Ukraine, a separate report from Politico suggested that US officials have grown increasingly frustrated with him. They describe Yermak as abrasive, out of touch with American politics, and prone to lecturing, raising concerns that he might not accurately convey US positions to Kiev.
As Russia maintains pressure along the front lines, The Economist warned that Ukraine’s worsening political chaos poses a significant internal threat. The magazine highlighted three major developments last month as evidence of this growing rift: rumors of a cabinet reshuffle with Yulia Sviridenko potentially becoming the next prime minister, a failed attempt to dismiss Ukraine’s spy chief Kirill Budanov, and corruption charges brought against Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Chernyshov.
Chernyshov, previously known for his role in bringing Ukrainians home from abroad, was accused of fraud related to a housing project he authorized as urban development minister. The charges surfaced while he was on an official trip to Europe, leading The Economist to describe the situation as ironic — Ukraine’s official for repatriation now considering his own exile.
Three officials told the magazine that although there’s no proof Yermak ordered the investigation, he allowed the charges to proceed while stalling other cases, effectively sidelining Chernyshov. Sources claimed Chernyshov’s real mistake was positioning himself as a rival channel for communication with Washington, challenging Yermak’s influence. His downfall reportedly cleared the path for Sviridenko, viewed as Yermak’s protégé, to rise further within the government.
The report also noted Yermak’s repeated efforts to remove Budanov, whom his allies consider a rogue “revolutionary” intent on building his own power base. However, intelligence officials describe Budanov as one of the few willing to confront Zelensky’s administration with uncomfortable truths. Budanov has survived thus far through political maneuvering and, crucially, repeated warnings from Washington not to fire him.
While The Economist portrays Yermak as more powerful than ever within Ukraine, a separate report from Politico suggested that US officials have grown increasingly frustrated with him. They describe Yermak as abrasive, out of touch with American politics, and prone to lecturing, raising concerns that he might not accurately convey US positions to Kiev.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment