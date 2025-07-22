403
India’s Modi Set to Visit UK to Finalize USD55B Trade Deal
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day official visit to the United Kingdom starting Wednesday, with trade, economic cooperation, and defense taking center stage, a top Indian government official announced Tuesday.
According to Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, this will mark Modi’s fourth trip to the UK. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Misri said the visit would offer both nations a chance to assess the full spectrum of their bilateral partnership.
Misri noted that trade between India and the UK reached $55 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year. He confirmed that negotiations on a much-anticipated free trade agreement have concluded, and both governments are now engaged in final “legal scrubbing” before the deal is finalized.
The leaders will also evaluate the progress made under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), with particular emphasis on strengthening cooperation in trade and the economy, technological collaboration, innovation, and defense.
Following the UK trip, Prime Minister Modi will travel to the Maldives for a state visit from July 25–26, Misri said. He added that discussions are ongoing between New Delhi and Malé to forge a free trade and investment agreement.
“New areas of cooperation, including in renewable energy, fisheries, etc., are being worked upon,” Misri stated.
Modi will be the first foreign head of state or government to visit the Maldives since President Mohamed Muizzu took office.
