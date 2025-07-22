Jordan, Syria Explore Cooperation In Social Security, Insurance Reform

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 22 (Petra) – Acting Director General of the Social Security Corporation (SSC), Jadallah Khalayleh, on Tuesday received an official Syrian delegation led by Director General Hassan Khatib, accompanied by a technical team from the International Labor Organization (ILO), to review Jordan's experience in social protection, insurance programs, digital transformation, and e-services.Khalayleh underscored the importance of bolstering cooperation between Jordan and the Syrian Arab Republic in social security and insurance, in line with the leaderships' vision to protect the workforce and expand social protection coverage.He highlighted the SSC's progress in aligning with regional and global developments, particularly its achievements in providing electronic services to insured individuals and retirees. He expressed Jordan's readiness to support the Syrian Social Security Corporation by sharing expertise and technical capabilities.Khatib thanked the SSC for its hospitality and commended its advanced experience in developing social security systems, citing the impact of its practical implementation on the sustainability of insurance programs and the welfare of beneficiaries.He praised the SSC's digital transformation and called for deeper institutional collaboration to strengthen social protection systems and tackle economic and social challenges. Khatib also emphasized expanding cooperation to include capacity building, legislative reform, and digital modernization, in partnership with the ILO.Ahmed Obaid, Director of the Actuarial Studies Department, gave a presentation on the legislative evolution of the SSC since its establishment, detailing the insurance benefits provided under the Social Security Law, key statistics, e-services, and current challenges addressed by the Corporation's strategic plan.ILO representative Jullnar Kurdi commended the SSC's active role in knowledge exchange among Arab social insurance institutions. She said the Syrian delegation would visit the Digital Social Security Branch and the Information Technology Department to observe the SSC's operational practices and legal frameworks.Kurdi also praised the decade-long partnership between the SSC and the ILO, particularly in actuarial studies and initiatives such as the "Sustainability++" program.