Bengaluru: DRI Seizes ₹14.69 Crore Cocaine Hidden In Soap Boxes, Two Women Arrested


2025-07-22 07:01:14
Bengaluru: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday seized seven kilograms of cocaine worth ₹14.69 crore, concealed inside soap boxes. Two women,  Laljamluyai from Manipur and Lalthangliani from Mizoram, were arrested near Cottonpete in connection with the case.

Part of Interstate Smuggling Network

Initial investigations suggest the seizure is linked to a high-level interstate smuggling racket. Authorities are continuing their probe to identify others involved in the network.

Earlier Airport Seizure of ₹40 Crore Cocaine

This incident follows closely on the heels of another major drug bust in Bengaluru. Just days ago, the DRI arrested an Indian male passenger at Kempegowda International Airport with four kilograms of cocaine valued at ₹40 crore. According to a statement from the Union Finance Ministry, the narcotics were ingeniously concealed inside magazine covers.

Gold Smuggling Case in March Also Under Probe

In a related case from March 3, the DRI intercepted a 33-year-old passenger arriving from Dubai and seized foreign-origin gold bars weighing 14.2 kilograms, worth ₹12.56 crore. That incident, like the recent cocaine busts, points to the growing challenge of tackling high-value smuggling operations through Bengaluru.

