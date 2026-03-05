Is Avika Gor Expecting Her First Child? Viral Video Sparks Speculation And Mixed Reactions (Watch)

Avika Gor, best known as Anandi from 'Balika Vadhu', later turned film actress. Always active on social media, she is making headlines again after a video of hers recently went viral online.

A video of Avika Gor and her husband Milind Chandwani leaving an event has gone viral. In the clip, Avika suddenly holds her stomach and appears to vomit while Milind urges photographers to stop clicking, sparking widespread social media speculation.

Fans reacted in varied ways to the video. Some believe it could signal 'good news', while others suspect it's staged. A few even called it a 'publicity prank'. Social media is divided, with some users sarcastically commenting that the incident doesn't look genuine at all.

Avika Gor married her friend Milind Chandwani on September 30, 2025, during the reality show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'. Their unique wedding was widely discussed, which fuels the belief among some that the viral video might be linked to a project or another prank.

This isn't the first time pregnancy rumours about Avika have circulated. In January 2026, similar reports emerged, which Avika immediately denied, calling them“completely false information.” Fans remember her firm statement shutting down speculation, highlighting that such rumours often resurface around viral events.

Avika Gor has not released any official statement regarding the viral video. Whether it's a pregnancy, a health issue, or a prank remains unclear. Fans will have to wait for her clarification to know the truth.