Qatar Confirms Missile Attack in Wake of US-Israeli Strike on Iran
(MENAFN) Missiles rained down on Qatar Thursday, with air defense batteries firing to intercept incoming projectiles above Doha — the latest Gulf state to find itself in the crosshairs of Iran's expanding retaliatory campaign against US and Israeli targets.
Qatar's Defense Ministry confirmed the strike in an official statement, disclosing that the country had come under missile attack and that air defense systems were actively engaged against the threat.
Amid mounting public anxiety, the ministry moved to prevent widespread panic, urging citizens, residents and visitors "to remain calm, adhere to official instructions issued by security authorities and avoid rumors."
The sounds of war were already echoing through the Qatari capital, however. The Doha-based Al Jazeera reported that loud, powerful explosions were audible across the city's skies. No casualties were immediately reported.
Thursday's strike represents a significant and alarming geographic expansion of a conflict that erupted Saturday, when Israel and the US launched a sweeping large-scale offensive against Iran — an assault that has so far claimed at least 926 lives, among them Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and high-ranking military commanders.
Tehran has answered with relentless waves of drones and missiles, directing fire at Israel and at Gulf nations sheltering US military infrastructure. Qatar hosts Al Udeid Air Base — the largest American military installation in the entire Middle East — positioning it as one of the most consequential targets in Iran's broadening campaign of retaliation.
