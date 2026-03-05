Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Austria Chancellor

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has received a phone call from Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria HE Christian Stocker.

During the call, the two sides discussed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes through peaceful means.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed during the call that the Iranian attack on Qatari territory constitutes a flagrant violation of the country's sovereignty and contravenes the principles of good neighborliness, stressing that it can never be accepted.

In this context, His Excellency noted that Qatar has consistently sought to distance itself from regional conflicts and has worked to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community. However, he added that the renewed targeting of its territory does not reflect good faith and jeopardizes the foundations of the understandings upon which bilateral relations between the two countries are based.

He also stressed the need for an immediate cessation to any escalatory actions, a return to the negotiating table, and the prioritization of reason and wisdom, while working to contain the crisis in a manner that preserves the security of the region.

Meanwhile, HE the Federal Chancellor of Austria expressed his country's concern over the developments in the region, calling on all parties to exercise restraint and return to negotiations and diplomatic means to avoid further instability.