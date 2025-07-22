Fatima Sana Shaikh Thanks 'Aap Jaisa Koi' Maker Vivek Soni For Trusting Her With Playing Madhu

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh expressed her gratitude to the 'Aap Jaisa Koi' maker Vivek Soni for trusting her with playing Madhu in the romantic entertainer.

The 'Dangal' actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a string of rare pictures of some behind-the-scenes fun moments during the shoot of "Aap Jaisa Koi".

"From our daily selfies to your strange sense of humour that I still don't fully get... working with you has been a ride", Fatima wrote.

Revealing that Soni possesses a monk-like calmness, she added, "You're a walking, talking Bollywood encyclopaedia (I still don't know how you remember every song, every scene . You are mad!) and then there is this monk like calmness in you."

Thanking the filmmaker for giving her the opportunity to play Madhu, the 'Thugs of Hindostan' actress penned, "Thank you for creating Madhu and trusting me with her. It's been such a joy being part of your cinematic and magical little world @vivek."

Fatima recently had two back-to-back releases - "Metro In Dino" and "Aap Jaisa Koi". Sharing her excitement, she revealed that seeing herself on big posters and screens feels like a dream.

Taking to her Instagram, Fatima penned a“love letter” to“Metro In Dino” director Anurag Basu and“Aap Jaisa Koi" maker Vivek Soni.

Her heartfelt note went like this, "It's not a love letter, but maybe it is.

Kabhi socha nahi tha ke #MetroInDino aur #AapJaisaKoi ek saath release hongi..aur dono ko itna pyaar milega. Overwhelmed, grateful, still letting it sink in. Khud ko itne bade posters aur bade parde pe dekhna, still feels like a dream."

"@anuragbasuofficial & @vivek thank you for challenging me, guiding me, and filling my heart with love in your own ways. Thank you for the love, the journey, and for truly seeing me," she added.