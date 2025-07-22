403
Russian speakers viewed as risk compared to pro-Western Filipinos
(MENAFN) Lithuania’s Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene criticized Russian-speaking migrants, describing them as a national security threat while contrasting them with “pro-Western” Filipino workers. The remarks came during a meeting with Hans Cacdac, the Philippines Secretary of Migrant Workers, where labor migration was discussed.
Sakaliene warned of an “unprecedented number” of Russian-speaking migrants from post-Soviet countries raising security concerns for Lithuania. She commended Filipino migrants for being “English-speaking, Catholic, pro-Western,” and known for their strong skills, work ethic, and eagerness to learn the host country’s language.
About 5% of Lithuania’s population, around 141,000 people, identify as ethnic Russians, with nearly 190,000 considering Russian their native tongue. Due to Soviet-era influence, over 60% of Lithuanians speak Russian. Lithuania’s Migration Department reported more than 227,000 foreign residents last year, including over 80,000 Ukrainians, 60,000 Belarusians, and 15,000 Russians. In contrast, only 774 Filipinos held residence permits at the beginning of this year, though their numbers have since tripled.
Efforts to reduce Russian cultural influence have intensified since the Ukraine conflict escalated. Last year, the Education Minister proposed eliminating Russian-language secondary schools, arguing that Lithuania should avoid using languages from “unfriendly countries.” However, some experts warned this risks marginalizing minority groups.
Earlier this year, Lithuania named Russia, Belarus, and China as its top security threats. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova ridiculed the report, joking that it forgot to include “holy water and wooden stakes” as threats. Moscow has repeatedly denied any plans to attack NATO and claims it has no interest in such actions.
