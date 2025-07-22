UAE: Indian Doctor Found Dead In Her Abu Dhabi Apartment

A 54-year-old Indian doctor was found dead at her residence in Abu Dhabi, social workers have said. Dr Dhanalakshmi, who was a dentist at Lifecare Hospital in Mussafah, was well-known within both the medical and expatriate communities for her social work.

“We just heard about the incident and we are deeply saddened by her death,” said Abdullah Kamampalam, a social worker based with Sharjah Indian Association.“We have not received any information regarding the cause of the death yet.”

According to Malayalam news outlet Media One, Dr Dhanalakshmi, a native of Talappu, Kannur was found dead in her home in Musaffah. Friends who hadn't heard from her in two days alerted authorities after she failed to report for work on Monday. Her husband was reportedly not at home at the time.

Lifecare Hospital issued a condolence message, describing her as 'a valued member of our team and a constant source of positivity,' highlighting her roles as a 'gifted writer, compelling orator, and a truly versatile individual.'

Social workers who knew Dr Dhanalakshmi said she was always available to people in need, offering both time and support to individuals in distress.

Many described her as a dedicated professional who went beyond her clinical duties to advocate for public health, often volunteering for community awareness sessions.

Khaleej Times has reached out to Abu Dhabi authorities for more details.