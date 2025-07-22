Ministry Of Awqaf To Continue 'Basqat' Summer Programme For Girls Until Aug 13

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Religious Call and Guidance – Women's Activities Section, is continuing the implementation of its annual summer programme“Basqat” for girls. Running from July 6 to August 13, 2025, the initiative has attracted the participation of around 55 students from grades 7 to 10 at the Aisha Jassim Darwish Center, and 50 students from grades 5 and 6 at the Fatima Al-Baker Centre.

Designed as a dynamic educational and recreational programme,“Basqat” aims to make productive use of the summer vacation by providing girls with a nurturing environment that strengthens their Islamic identity, instils sound beliefs, and reinforces Islamic values.

The programme features a wide range of educational and hands-on activities, including simplified lessons on the fundamentals of Islamic creed and monotheism, memorization of short Quranic chapters with a focus on understanding meanings, lessons in the Prophet's biography and practical jurisprudence for girls, use of interactive booklets and simplified Islamic chants to aid memorization and arts workshops and educational field visits within the centres.

Preacher Tabiya Al-Shafeeri highlighted that the introduction of a second level of the programme this year builds on the success of its initial edition.

Key themes this year include the study of the Prophet Muhammad's character traits (shama'il), deeper understanding of acts of worship-particularly purification, prayer, and fasting-and continued instruction in foundational beliefs.

Al-Shafeeri noted that her focus this year includes teaching jurisprudence of worship alongside introducing the shama'il content as a new addition.

Meanwhile, preacher Fatima Najeeb, who teaches the creed and shama'il module, explained that her curriculum covers the concept and significance of belief, reasons for deviation from the right path, monotheism and its categories, and the names and attributes of Allah.

She emphasized that“Basqat” was carefully designed to combine Islamic education with enjoyable activities, tailored to the cognitive and emotional development of the target age group, in an environment that fosters dialogue, discipline, and moral grounding.

“Basqat” is considered one of the Ministry's key educational programmes aimed at nurturing the faith and character of young girls, equipping them with a solid foundation in Islamic knowledge and values.