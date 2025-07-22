403
ESET Has Strengthened Its Position In The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Endpoint Protection Platforms
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, proudly announces that it is one of only two vendors, out of fifteen evaluated, to improve its relative position in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Endpoint Protection Platforms1 (EPP). This year, ESET has advanced its position, reflecting a stronger Ability to Execute and enhanced Completeness of Vision.
To ESET, this progress highlights its ongoing commitment to innovation, customer-centric development, and strategic focus on delivering high-performance endpoint protection platform solutions for organizations worldwide. As stated in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for EPP, where ESET is recognized as a Challenger,“ESET PROTECT is well-suited for small and midsize organizations seeking mature endpoint prevention and protection capabilities.” “We are proud to see our progress recognized by Gartner,” said Pavol Balaj, Chief Business Officer at ESET.“Our improved position in the Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering powerful, reliable, and accessible cybersecurity solutions. This progress is a testament to our dedication to customer value and cybersecurity excellence. We remain focused on helping organizations of all sizes stay resilient in an increasingly complex threat landscape.” The Gartner Magic Quadrant for EPP includes the following key strengths of ESET:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. About ESET
ESET® provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown- securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit or follow our social media, podcasts and blogs.
-
Customer Experience : ESET is praised for its responsive and helpful technical and account support.
Operations : ESET focuses heavily on EPP R&D, with most revenue coming from EPP products.
Geographic Strategy : ESET supports multiple European and Asian languages, appealing to a global audience.
