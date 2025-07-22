Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump: US Will Target Iranian Nuclear Facilities Again If Necessary


2025-07-22 01:04:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 22 (KUNA) -- President Donald Trump affirmed late Monday that the US would target Iranian nuclear facilities with new strikes "if necessary".
In reaction to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's statements regarding the severe destruction of nuclear facilities, Trump said in a post on Truth Social, " Of course they are, just like I said, and we will do it again, if necessary!"
Trump's threats came hours after Araghchi was interviewed by Fox News where he said that Iran would not let go of its nuclear program.
Araghci said, "Damages are very severe, they are destroyed," however, he insisted that Iran could not withhold the matter of uranium enrichment because it was a matter of "national pride."
On June 22, Trump announced that three nuclear facilities in Iran were targeted. (end)
