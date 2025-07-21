Warhead Of Downed Russian Kh‐69 Missile Near Kyiv Building Destroyed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Mobile Rapid Response Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that the warhead of the downed Russian missile could have detonated at any moment.

Sappers identified the object and, using a special manipulator, loaded it onto a vehicle for transportation and subsequent destruction in safe conditions.

The State Emergency Service experts are asking people to stay away from rocket debris, drones, or other explosive stuff and to call 101 if they see anything weird.

As reported by Ukrinform, bomb disposal experts from the National Police of Ukraine destroyed the thermobaric warhead of a Russian drone found on one of the private plots in the Kirovohrad region.

Photo: State Emergency Service