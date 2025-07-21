Vold Vision Becomes Florida's First To Offer Game-Changing SMILE® Pro Laser Vision Correction
This exciting milestone reflects Dr. Steven Vold's commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology and safer, more comfortable treatment options to our patients from Central Florida, across the U.S., and even around the world.
So, what makes SMILE® Pro such a game-changer? It's faster, gentler, and designed with your comfort in mind. Compared to traditional LASIK and earlier SMILE techniques, SMILE® Pro preserves more of the cornea's natural integrity, helping many patients heal quicker and experience less dry eye . With greater comfort during the procedure, fewer flap-related risks, and a speedier return to everyday life, it's vision correction that fits your lifestyle- meaning you can get back to living your life faster than ever before (and in focus!).
“At Vold Vision, we're always on the lookout for the most advanced ways to help our patients see better and feel more confident,” said Dr. Steven Vold , founder of Vold Vision.“SMILE® Pro is a big step forward - and we're proud to be the first in Florida to offer it.”
With this next-generation technology now available in Orlando, Vold Vision continues to lead the charge in vision correction - combining innovation with a personal touch that keeps patients coming from over 25 countries and counting.
About Vold Vision
Vold Vision provides a full spectrum of advanced eye care services, including cataract surgery, refractive procedures, glaucoma management, and dry eye treatment. Renowned for its leading-edge technology and personalized, patient-centered approach, Vold Vision is a trusted destination for individuals seeking outstanding results from across Florida, the nation, and beyond.
