Premteco Shines As A Global Leader In LED Display Solutions With Two Decades Of Innovation And Excellence

Since its establishment in 2003, Premteco has grown from a modest team of 30 professionals into one of the top 10 LED display manufacturers in China. With over 500 dedicated employees and more than 100 authorized patents, Premteco has firmly positioned itself as a global force in the LED display industry. The company's headquarters in Shenzhen has become a hub of innovation, supporting over 130 countries and regions with state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor display solutions.

Premteco's product portfolio spans a wide range of applications. Highlights include fine pitch LED displays for immersive 4K experiences, COB and mini 4-in-1 technology for seamless visuals, creative LED shapes such as hexagonal and spherical designs, and durable rental and fixed installation screens. Other offerings include conference LED screens, transparent displays, mobile truck-mounted screens, XR studio displays, media facade solutions, and LCD outdoor signage. Each product is designed with advanced features such as 3840Hz refresh rates, high gray scales up to 24 bits, HDR support, and energy-saving technology.

With a manufacturing base covering over 20,000 square meters and equipped with SMT lines, automatic gluing machines, and cutting-edge testing equipment, Premteco ensures rigorous quality control. The company boasts six professional QC systems and a team of more than 70 experienced technicians, including 28 engineers and 42 after-sales experts. Their technical workforce brings over 15 years of industry experience, enabling precise execution and innovation.

Clients worldwide rely on Premteco's one-stop service, which covers production, installation, debugging, training, and ongoing support. With sales and service centers in 13 countries and regions, customers benefit from localized support and fast response times.

Premteco's commitment to quality is reflected in its numerous certifications, including CE (EMC and LVD), RoHS, ETL, FCC, CB, IECEE, KC, and PSE. The company's ability to produce more than 100,000 square meters of LED displays annually speaks to its robust manufacturing capabilities and growing global demand.

Premteco has also completed significant projects worldwide, such as the P2.5 outdoor small pitch display in the United States, P1.9 indoor rental screens in Spain, P10.4 FA1 Max series installations in Norway and Abu Dhabi, stadium perimeter screens in Argentina, and indoor and outdoor fixed installations across Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

A key aspect of Premteco's success lies in its forward-thinking R&D efforts. The company was among the pioneers in introducing indoor small pixel LED P0.7 and outdoor small pixel LED P1.9 displays, redefining clarity and performance benchmarks across industries. The continuous development of XR LED solutions and energy-efficient designs further demonstrates the company's responsiveness to modern trends and customer needs.

Premteco's mission extends beyond manufacturing. The company strives to empower clients to enhance their branding, engage audiences, and transform physical environments through vivid, reliable visual displays. Whether for digital billboards, stage performances, command centers, or interactive floors, Premteco offers precision-engineered LED solutions that elevate visual storytelling.

With its strong foundation in technology, customer service, and global presence, Premteco remains committed to shaping the future of digital displays. The company invites partners, businesses, and creatives from all industries to experience the impact of innovation, craftsmanship, and passion behind every pixel.

To learn more about Premteco and explore its full product lineup, visit .

For inquiries email ... or call 008613824324305.

Address: Building 2, Hongbang Technology Industrial Factory, No.30 Cuibao Road, Baolong Community, Baolong Sub-district, Longgang District, Shenzhen City, Guangdong, China