Professor Emeritus Doug Hargreaves AM To Join GMG's Technical Advisory Committee Additions

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(ACN Newswire - July 21, 2025) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Limited (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to the composition of the Company's Technical Advisory Committee which will support the Company as it proceeds into its next phase of development.

The Company is pleased to announce the addition of Professor Emeritus Doug Hargreaves AM (Australia) to the Company's Technical Advisory Committee, adding deep insight, experience and connections to GMG.

Professor Emeritus Doug Hargreaves AM

Doug is a highly respected Professor Emeritus of Engineering at Queensland University of Technology (QUT), a member of the Order of Australia, previous National President and an Honorary Fellow of the Engineers Australia, Board Member of the Federation of Engineering Institutions in the Asia Pacific and the Executive Officer of the Australian Council of Engineering Deans. Doug has a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and a Masters of Science (MSc) with Distinction in Tribology from the University of Leeds. He serves on multiple Committees and Technical Advisory Boards.

Doug joins Bob Gaylen (USA), Company Director and the other member of the Technical Advisory Committee.

Bob is a highly experienced executive in the battery energy storage world and science/engineering-based communities. Bob was previously the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited (CATL). CATL is widely known as the largest lithium ion battery manufacturer in the world - supplying electric vehicles and high efficiency storage systems. He serves on multiple Committees of Directors and Technical Advisory Boards.

GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "We welcome Doug to the global GMG team and we look forward to his valuable insights and working with him as we bring GMG's novel product portfolio to various industries around the world."

GMG's Director, Bob Galyen, commented: "Welcome Doug - I look forward to your valuable contribution to the Technical Advisory Committee and help supporting the commercialisation of GMG's world leading products."

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale production processesBuild Revenue from Energy Savings ProductsDevelop Next-Generation BatteryDevelop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the Company at ... , +61 415 445 223 Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications Investor Relations, ... , +1 647 689 6041

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, the development of GMG's product portfolio and the role of the Technical Advisory Committee in doing so.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including access to capital for growth, growth of sales based on ongoing customer feedback, technical product development and scale-up progress, manufacturing and supply chain can be scaled accordingly, the market will accept and buy the Company's products within the required timeframe, the Company will maintain regulatory compliance and will recruit and retain talent required for growth, the Company will be able to manage geopolitical factors and protect its intellectual property. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: financial viability, technical development and scale-up uncertainty, manufacturing and supply chain complexity, market acceptance, regulatory compliance, talent retention, geopolitical factors, and protection of intellectual property. and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated October 3, 2024 available for review on the Company's profile at .

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.







