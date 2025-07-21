Gov.Education Launches Elearning Platform To Democratize Access To Federal Rule-Making, Legislation, And Policy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Increases public access to proposed and finalized federal regulations through interactive, accessible courseware.

- Joe Gorup, CEO, CourseAvenueHOT SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CourseAvenue .com, a leader in accessible digital learning for government, today officially launched href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">Gov-an online educational initiative designed to increase public access to proposed and finalized federal regulations through interactive, accessible courseware." was born from the challenge of turning dense and unreadable federal regulatory text into clear, engaging learning experiences," said Joe Gorup, CEO of CourseAvenue. "We aim to foster civic literacy and government transparency by providing a centralized platform where federal employees, agency staff, industry stakeholders, and the public at large can access user-friendly courseware that explains complex federal and state rulemaking, legislation, and policy in simple, easy-to-use language.”Gov offers a centralized, accessible, and continually updated digital learning platform that equips a broad range of learners-federal, state, local officials, contractors, nonprofits, educational institutions, and the general public-with structured training on federal regulations, legislative changes, and policy compliance.Gov is powered by CourseAvenue, a firm renowned for integrating Section 508 and WCAG accessibility into all its e-learning tools, eliminating the need for retroactive (and expensive) remediation.Origins, Fast Facts, and Institutional Backing*Gov hosts hundreds of federally curated, off‐the‐shelf interactive courses, covering statutes, legislation, regulatory best practices, and policy updates.*SCORM compliant: CourseAvenue's proprietary Studio and Deliver platforms enable creation of SCORM‐compliant, trackable modules that integrate seamlessly with major learning management systems (LMS).*Daily Course Expansion: New courses are created daily, this ensures new Gov modules reflect the latest developments in federal regulation.*Accessibility & Customizability: Every course created on Gov meets Section 508 /WCAG standards and can be tailored to organization-specific needs via drag-and-drop modularity.CourseAvenue's emphasis on embedded accessibility led to early adoption by government agencies. The USDA has published over 2,000 courses using the platform.A recent white paper explains skill, cost, and time barriers to accessible e-learning content production at scale, presents methodology to democratize creation and delivery.AvailabilityGov. Education is now available via subscription and enterprise license tiers. To request a demo, review pricing, or learn more, visit or contact CourseAvenue.About CourseAvenueCourseAvenue provides enterprise-grade eLearning solutions focused on accessibility, compliance, and scalability. With its CourseAvenue Studio authoring environment and Deliver+ LMS, the company serves government, healthcare, and enterprise clients worldwide. Learn more at .

Ben Bradley

CourseAvenue

+1 6304307267

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.