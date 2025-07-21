Westland Insurance Welcomes Kanaris Paraskevopoulos As Chief Information Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlights: - In his new role as CIO at Westland Insurance, Kanaris Paraskevopoulos will lead the organization's enterprise IT strategy and scale its technology infrastructure. - Kanaris brings over 20 years of experience in the insurance and telecommunications industries, with a strong track record of leveraging technology as a strategic business enabler. - Kanaris' appointment supports Westland's bold commitment to leading the industry in technology innovation and its continued investment in cutting-edge broker systems, data strategy, and AI capabilities.

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group has appointed Kanaris Paraskevopoulos as Chief Information Officer (CIO). In his new role, Kanaris will lead Westland's Information Technology strategy and support the company's digital transformation goals - particularly by driving data enablement and AI innovation, areas where few large-scale brokers in Canada have made significant strides.

Kanaris' strong foundation in technology and leadership

With over two decades of experience leading technology and digital strategies in the insurance and telecom industries, Kanaris has a strong background in leveraging technology as a business enabler and is a strategic IT leader. He joins Westland from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), where he most recently served as Executive Vice President & Chief Digital and Information Officer.

“We're thrilled to welcome Kanaris to the Westland family,” says Jamie Lyons, Westland's President & CEO.“He joins at a time when we're driving strength in organic growth and enhancing our market share opportunities through widespread data enablement and AI strategies. Kanaris' deep industry experience, client-first mindset, and passion for community make him an ideal fit for our strategic ambitions.”

“As we scale and evolve, our ability to operationalize strategy through seamless, integrated systems becomes increasingly important,” says Don Thompson, Chief Operating Officer at Westland Insurance.“We were intentional about finding a CIO who not only understands technology as a business enabler, but who can also architect the systems, structures, and governance needed to support performance at scale. Kanaris will play a critical role in advancing our enterprise data and AI agenda - championing the systems and insights that will power smarter decisions, deeper client value, and long-term competitive advantage across our business. He brings the clarity that will help us turn digital ambition into practical, day-to-day advantage.”

As CIO, Kanaris will lead the strategic alignment of Westland's technology platforms with its business goals, driving innovation and advancing the company's overall technological maturity. He joins at a pivotal moment, following the nationwide rollout of a new broker management system over the past several years.

“I'm honoured to join Westland at such a critical time in the organization's growth journey. Data and technology are powerful strategic enablers, and I'm excited to collaborate with a talented team to build systems that are modern, innovative, and resilient. Westland has established a leading broker management system with Acturis and I'm eager to explore how we can scale it further. My focus is to ensure our digital tools empower brokers, simplify experiences for clients, and streamline processes for employees. We'll continue to strengthen our cybersecurity posture, unlock the value of our data, and foster a culture of digital growth that drives our strategy forward,” says Kanaris.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion in premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial , personal , employee benefits , farm , and specialty insurance segments . The company's mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities , Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

CONTACT: Jessica Thiessen Westland Insurance Group Ltd. ...