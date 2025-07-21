Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Boris Johnson Is Disappointed Over UK’s Support for Ukraine


2025-07-21 09:39:38
(MENAFN) Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has voiced his disappointment regarding what he sees as diminishing enthusiasm within Britain to aid Ukraine.

In a conversation with a news outlet, held at the Ukrainian embassy in London on Saturday, Johnson expressed concern over the decreasing public and political focus on the conflict.

Johnson remarked, “The interest in Ukraine and the appetite is so low nowadays. I find it quite sad,” highlighting his dismay at the fading commitment.

His comments reflect a broader trend of waning public engagement with Ukraine's ongoing struggle.

When questioned about how Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s current government is addressing the Ukraine situation, Johnson suggested that the administration is grappling with numerous domestic challenges.

He noted, “There are a lot of domestic issues that are very difficult right now, and you can see why they’re distracted.”

Recent surveys indicate that public backing in the UK for providing assistance to Ukraine has declined over time, aligning with Johnson’s observations of a reduced national focus on the issue.

