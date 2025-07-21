Vibrant Sanya: 2025 International Beach Ultimate Elite Invitational Concludes Successfully

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As a flagship event of China's 2025 Lifestyle Sports & Consumer Season, the tournament was staged by the Hainan Flying Disc Association, supported by the Sanya Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports Bureau and the Sanya Tourism Development Group, and run by Chenyang Sports with CCTV providing media coverage. Twenty teams from ten countries and regions, totaling more than 350 athletes, gathered in Sanya for two days of high-level competition.

On the fine white sand, players delivered spectacular throws, layouts and team plays, embodying the spirit of Beach Ultimate-"the disc never lands, we never give up." In the end, the Philippines' Boracay Dragons reclaimed the title through outstanding cohesion and skill, while Singapore's Turtle Inn and Peacocks took second and third respectively.

Mr. Wang Ruoyang, President of the Hainan Flying Disc Association, told the closing ceremony, "This event showcased the global reach of Beach Ultimate and our commitment to world-class service. By blending elite sport with carnival vibes and uniquely local activities, we gave athletes and fans an unforgettable taste of Sanya's energy and charm."

Expanded format, bigger global "circle of friends"

The field grew from 16 teams last year to 20 this year, drawing athletes from China, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Canada and more. The surge in teams and international competitors testifies to the event's rising pull and its steady ascent as a key connector for Beach Ultimate players worldwide.

To match the growth, extra divisions were introduced. "Every squad now has a pathway to podium finishes in their tier," Wang explained. Service quality also improved: Sanya's pristine beaches thrilled spectators and athletes alike.

Boracay Dragons team manager Karen Cabrera praised the organization and venue: "The sand is perfect, the sun is shining, and the crowds are bigger than ever. We can't wait to come back."

Sport as a bridge to deeper culture-tourism integration

For the first time, local specialties were woven into the prize table. Besides cash awards, B- and C-division champions received Hainan yellow-lantern chili sauce and partridge tea. Athletes were delighted: "These local treats are a fun way to learn about Hainan's food culture-my family will love this tea!"

More than a tournament, the invitational was a showcase of Sanya as an international sports-tourism destination, luring young enthusiasts and injecting fresh energy into the city's visitor economy.

With this success, Sanya has added another vivid chapter to its sports-culture story. The city will continue leveraging marquee events to deepen sport-tourism synergies, craft distinctive travel products and cement its status as a premier global destination for travelers and athletes alike.

SOURCE Chenyang Sports