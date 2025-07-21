Ilott Delivers Stunning Top-10 Drive As Foster Flashes Brilliance 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

TORONTO, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the“Company”), a leading technology company transforming the global intersection of sports, entertainment and gaming today announces its driver's results from the 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. PREMA Racing's Callum Ilott delivered a career-best drive, storming from 13th on the grid to finish P8 – the team's highest finish of the season – while Rahal Letterman Lanigan's Louis Foster continued to cement his reputation as one of the fastest qualifiers in the series.

Louis Foster was once again lightning quick in qualifying, securing P7 and narrowly missing out on the Firestone Fast Six. Over the past five races, Foster's qualifying average is an elite 8.4, including his pole at Road America. Foster continued that form in the race, launching into P3 in the opening third before contact from another car broke a suspension arm, sending him to the pits for lengthy repairs. He rejoined to finish 21st.

“This weekend showed the raw pace and fighting spirit both our drivers bring,” said Marc Bircham, Head of Acquisitions at Sports.com, a division of SEGG Media “Callum was outstanding. Louis is showing every week why he's the most exciting rookie in the paddock. This was also a critical weekend for strategic meetings as we build toward our 2026 Young Drivers Academy expansion.”

With SEGG Media branding prominently featured and covered across global broadcasts, the Toronto event wrapped up a milestone week for the group-coming off the back of the Veloce and Quadrant acquisition confirmation, and the signing of the Kerala Super League broadcast and development partnership.

“This was a brilliant weekend for SEGG Media,” added Matthew McGahan, Chairman of SEGG Media .“To see Callum drive through the field like that and Louis again at the front end proves we're aligned with world-class talent. And with Marc on the ground for 2026 negotiations, we're already working toward an even stronger season ahead.”

Next Stop: Laguna Seca

The series heads next to Laguna Seca, where Foster dominated in Indy NXT in 2023 with two poles, two wins, and two fastest laps. He'll celebrate his 22nd birthday on race day. With strong road course form and rising momentum, both SEGG Media backed drivers are poised to deliver again.

Laguna Seca Weekend Schedule (ET)

Friday, July 25 – Practice 1: 5:00 - FS2 / Sky Sports F1

Saturday, July 26 – Practice 2: 11:30, Qualifying: 14:30 – FS1 / Sky Sports

Sunday, July 27 – Warm-up: 12:00, Race: 3:00 – FOX / Sky Sports F1

