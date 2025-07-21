Heat Wave Scorching Italy And Greece Tests Grids, Sparks Alerts
A high-pressure system is feeding in a stream of hot air from North Africa, where temperatures in Tunisia are forecast to reach 47C (117F) on Monday. Southern Italy faces high wildfire risks, while highs in Sicily are expected to hit 43C. The Italian island set Europe's current temperature record of 48.8C in 2021.
This June was the warmest on record for Western Europe, with heat waves amplified by an unusually hot western Mediterranean Sea. Climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of extreme weather events on the world's fastest-warming continent.
Greece is also straining under the heat. The Hellenic National Meteorological Service expects temperatures to reach up to 43°C on the mainland and authorities have placed Athens and the wider Attica region on high wildfire alert. There were about 70 wildfires recorded across the country over the weekend.
Greek Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou convened an emergency meeting Sunday with the country's power grid and distribution network operators to ensure electricity supply remains stable amid surging demand. To protect workers, Greece's labor ministry has mandated a nationwide halt to outdoor labor between noon and 5 p.m. Monday in multiple regions.
Heat across the region is getting a boost from an extremely warm Mediterranean Ocean, where temperatures are 4C above normal, data from the Balearic Islands Coastal Observing and Forecasting System show.
Red heat alerts are also active in Serbia, which could see daytime highs near 39C, according to national forecaster RHMZ.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg
©2025 Bloomberg L.P.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment