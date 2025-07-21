Devoleena Bhattacharjee Explores The Historical Gem Rang Ghar With Her Family
The 'Gopi Bahu' also treated the netizens with photos from the family outing. While some of the photos showed Devoleena posing solo in front of the Rang Ghar, she was accompanied by her husband and kid in the remaining pictures from the post.
Shedding light on the historical significance of the place, she wrote on her Instagram, "Rang Ghar, Sivasagar - Echoes of Royalty Amid Nature's Calm...A timeless monument from the 18th century, Rang Ghar is known as Asia's oldest amphitheatre, where Ahom kings once cheered on traditional games and Bihu celebrations."
Sharing her experience with her InstaFam, Devoleena added, "Exploring this historic gem with my little family felt like walking through living history - surrounded by lush green fields, peaceful skies, and the spirit of Assam's royal past. Moments like these make travel truly meaningful. Grateful for the heritage, the stories, and the smiles we gathered here."
Earlier this month, Devoleena paid a visit to the Kamakhya Temple in Assam with her family.
Dropping sneak peeks of her visit to the famous temple on social media, she penned a heartfelt post reflecting on the deeply spiritual and emotional experience.
“Blessed at the Shakti Peeth A divine day at the sacred Kamakhya Temple, where faith meets motherhood and love surrounds every step. Grateful for this spiritual moment as a family at one of India's most powerful temples dedicated to Maa Kamakhya. #KamakhyaTemple," she penned.
As part of their spiritual journey, Devoleena, Shanwaz, and Joy also sought blessings at the Balaji Temple in Guwahati.
Providing the Insta Users an insight into the religious trip, she said, "Divine moments at the sacred Balaji Temple, Guwahati...Under the serene skies and the towering gopuram, we found peace, blessings, and gratitude as a family. A day to remember, a place that feels like home to the soul."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment