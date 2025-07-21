MADISON LECROY IS THE FACE OF KRISTIN ESS HAIR's NEW SUMMER STYLERS COLLECTION

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Debuting in all 1,450 Ulta Beauty stores on July 20th, Madison's campaign captures the versatility and approachability that define the new stylers lineup. With a range of professional-grade essentials from multi-benefit powders to flyaway-taming creams, this exclusive collection is designed to meet the everyday styling needs of real life, with effortless, chic results.

These products bring high performance functionality plus luxury and include the new Style Reviving Dry Shampoo, now available in a Jumbo size-a request Madison made herself because, as she puts it, "you can never have enough dry shampoo!" This version is perfect for anyone who relies on dry shampoo as a daily styling staple.

Another standout innovation is the Styling Wand, ideal for on-the-go touch-ups. "This styling wand is a life saver on-the-go. It keeps my hair looking effortlessly chic without any messy flyaways," Madison shares.

Launching throughout Summer 2025, the Kristin Ess Hair stylers lineup includes five exclusive product innovations, each designed to elevate every step of your routine, from sleek blowouts to second-day texture and on-the-go touch-ups. With high-performance ingredients, expert-approved formulas, and Madison LeCroy's stamp of approval, the Kristin Ess Hair Summer 2025 Collection brings affordable, salon-level styling to your everyday routine.

THE COLLECTION:

Available now on Ulta and in Ulta Stores



Ultra Light Styling Cream + Flyaway Wand ($12): A multi-tasking must-have that tames frizz, smoothes edges and adds shine on-the-go.

Ultra Light Styling Cream ($15): Lightweight and versatile for everything from sleek looks to defined curls.

Style Reviving Dry Shampoo Powder ($12): A non-aerosol dry shampoo that absorbs oil and odor with a clean, texturizing finish. Jumbo Style Reviving Dry Shampoo ($24): Twice the size, same signature scent-refreshes, volumizes, and extends style.

Launching August 3rd on Ulta and in stores August 17th

Dry Finish Heat Protectant Spray ($15): A dry aerosol heat shield that protects up to 450°F without weighing hair down.

About Kristin Ess Hair

At Kristin Ess Hair, we know your hair is a signature of your style. Even better face-to-face than in pics, it's deliberate yet easy, chic without overthinking-perfectly imperfect. Everything that goes into our expert-made formulas-curated ingredients, pro advice, salon chair conversations-is designed for healthy, effortless style.

To make this happen, Kristin Ess Hair formulates high-performance hair care that is affordable, easy-to-use, truly effective-and looks great in your shower, too. Founded by a female celebrity hairstylist, Kristin Ess Hair's viral award-winning products are beloved by stylists and consumers: hair cleansers, conditioners, dry + wet stylers, glosses, styling tools, styling accessories, and accessories. We are minimalist, pro-perfected, effortlessly chic.

