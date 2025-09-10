After Tripura, Assam & Arunachal Contribute Rs 5 Crore Aid Each To Flood-Hit Himachal

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati/Itanagar, Sep 10 (IANS) After Tripura, two more BJP-ruled Northeast states -- Assam and Arunachal Pradesh -- on Wednesday contributed Rs 5 crore each to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund for flood relief.

Assam's Power, Employment and Entrepreneurship, and Medical Education Minister Prasanta Phukan on Wednesday handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore from the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Himachal Sadan in New Delhi.

An official in Guwahati said that during his meeting with the Himachal Pradesh CM, Phukan said the Assam government stood in solidarity with the people of Himachal in their time of crisis.

Sukhu thanked his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the people of Assam for their generous help during this difficult time.

Phukan was accompanied by Assistant Resident Commissioner of Assam Bhawan, Bikram Newar.

On Tuesday, a truck carrying relief materials, including utensils and mattresses, was flagged off from Assam House in Delhi.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, and several MPs were present on the occasion.

Taking to X, CM Sarma said: "Assam stands firmly with the sisters and brothers of Himachal Pradesh in these testing times. 3.5 crore people of Assam extend their prayers and solidarity in these times."

In Itanagar, an official said that in a gesture of solidarity and support, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has sanctioned an amount of Rs 5 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for providing assistance to the people affected by the recent floods in Himachal Pradesh.

The sanctioned amount would be contributed to the Himachal Pradesh Aapda Raahat Kosh–2025, set up by the state government to mobilise resources and extend large-scale relief to those affected by the devastating natural calamity.

An official statement said that Chief Minister Khandu expressed deep concern over the loss and hardship caused by the floods and reiterated Arunachal Pradesh's commitment to stand with fellow citizens in times of crisis.

"Natural disasters do not recognise boundaries. At such moments, it is our duty as Indians to extend a helping hand to our brothers and sisters in distress. This contribution is a humble step from the people of Arunachal Pradesh towards easing the suffering of those affected in Himachal Pradesh," the CM said.

Noting that the Himachal government has initiated a campaign to generate resources through the Aapda Raahat Kosh–2025 to provide timely assistance, rehabilitation, and relief to flood victims, the statement said that the contribution from Arunachal Pradesh would bolster this collective effort to support the affected families and communities.

After providing Rs 5 crore to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund on September 6, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and other leaders, on Tuesday, flagged off five vehicles loaded with relief materials worth nearly Rs 50 lakh for the flood-hit state from Agartala.

"The recent devastating floods have caused severe damage in Himachal Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. In this context, I spoke to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and conveyed our solidarity in this hour of distress. On behalf of the people of Tripura, we stand firmly with our brothers and sisters in Himachal Pradesh. To support the relief efforts, the Tripura government is contributing Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Himachal Pradesh," CM Saha had posted on X.