IAEA, Iran Agreed To Resume Inspection Activities

MENAFN - Nam News Network) VIENNA, Sept 10 (NNN-APA) – The UN nuclear watchdog and Iran, agreed yesterday, in Cairo, on practical modalities to resume nuclear inspection activities in Iran, according to an official social media post.

“This is an important step in the right direction,” said Rafael Grossi, director general of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). His post, also included photos of him signing documents with Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Iran suspended its cooperation with the IAEA, after the Israeli-U.S. strikes on its nuclear facilities, and the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists, in June. However, the nuclear watchdog keeps in contact with the Iranian authorities.– NNN-APA

On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that Araghchi would meet Grossi in the Egyptian capital to conclude talks on a new framework for bilateral cooperation.