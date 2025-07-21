FMX And Luminate Capital Partners Announce Strategic Growth Investment

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilities Management Express ("FMX"), a market-leading facilities and asset management operating platform, today announced a strategic growth investment from Luminate Capital Partners. Luminate joins existing investor Five Elms Capital who will retain a significant stake in the business.

FMX serves over 2,600 schools, universities, municipalities, and other commercial facilities to optimize mission-critical infrastructure performance and capital planning. FMX offers a comprehensive suite of products designed to help customers plan, manage, and optimize their operations. This suite of products, which includes asset management, facility management, and capital planning and forecasting, helps customers improve productivity and efficiency.

"FMX is obsessed with serving and supporting our customers by building a platform that meets their biggest unmet needs. Over the last decade, we have built a suite of purpose-built solutions that empower operational leaders to reduce costs, increase revenues, and minimize risks. The investment from Luminate signals our commitment to further product innovation and address the most important strategic objectives of our customers," said Brian Gregory, CEO and Co-Founder of FMX.

"We are excited to partner with Brian and his team as they accelerate their product roadmap with high value and easy-to-use artificial intelligence-based innovations," said Andrew Baldwin, Partner at Luminate Capital. "The company has an impressive history of serving schools, municipalities and other facilities to the highest standards."

"FMX has consistently demonstrated product-market fit in sectors where the reliability and uptime of facilities are absolutely critical," said Joe Onofrio, Partner at Five Elms Capital. "The company's success is a testament to the leadership team's deep understanding of customer pain points and their commitment to building a robust, intuitive platform. We are excited to continue supporting the team in this next chapter."

William Blair provided M&A advisory services to FMX. Goodwin Proctor was legal advisor to Five Elms. Kirland & Ellis served as legal advisor to Luminate.

About FMX

Founded in 2012, FMX is a leading provider of cloud-based facility and maintenance management software that helps organizations streamline operations, reduce downtime, and extend asset life. FMX serves thousands of customers across education, state and local government, manufacturing, government, and healthcare. Its configurable, easy-to-use platform enables organizations to manage work orders, preventive maintenance, equipment tracking, capital planning, and more, all from a single, integrated solution portfolio. FMX is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, please visit .

About Luminate Capital

Luminate Capital Partners is a private equity firm investing in growth software companies, based in San Francisco. Luminate's portfolio of market leaders includes AbsenceSoft, Axonify, Conexiom, Compliance & Risks, Ease, FMX, MSI Data, StarCompliance, Suralink and Thought Industries. For more information, please visit .

About Five Elms Capital

Five Elms Capital is a growth investor in software businesses that users love, providing capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders.

With over $3 billion in assets under management and a team of over 80 professionals, Five Elms has invested in more than 70 software platforms worldwide. Beyond providing capital, Five Elms delivers strategic and operational expertise, focused on executing initiatives that move the needle on growth, retention, product and AI to set companies up for long-term success. For more information, visit fiveelms.

