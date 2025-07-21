Hybrid Vehicle Imports Surge 31% In First Half Of 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 21 (Petra) -- The number of hybrid vehicles cleared for the local market during the first half of 2025 rose by 31%, reaching 6,834 units compared to 5,197 in the same period last year, an increase of 1,637 vehicles, according to figures released Monday by the Jordan Free Zones Investors Commission.Despite this increase, overall vehicle clearance activity from the Zarqa Free Zone to the domestic market declined by 9% in the same period. A total of 30,782 vehicles were cleared between January and the end of June, down from 33,954 vehicles in the first half of 2024 a decrease of 3,172 vehicles.The commission's representative for the automotive sector, Jihad Abu Nasser, attributed the drop to shifts in consumer demand and the impact of recent regulatory and tax measures, particularly those affecting electric vehicles. He noted that several vehicle categories saw a downturn, including electric and diesel models.Clearance of electric vehicles fell by 17%, with 18,816 units processed compared to 22,604 in the same period last year, a decrease of 3,788 vehicles. Diesel vehicle clearances dropped even more sharply, down 31% to 2,379 units, compared to 3,470 during the first half of 2024.By contrast, gasoline vehicle clearances remained relatively stable, recording a slight increase of 3%. The number of gasoline-powered cars cleared rose from 2,683 to 2,753, representing a modest gain of 70 vehicles.Meanwhile, re-export activity from the free zones posted strong growth, with vehicle exports increasing by 67%. A total of 39,641 vehicles were re-exported in the first half of the year, up from 23,796 in the same period of 2024, a jump of 15,846 vehicles.Abu Nasser said the robust re-export growth underscores the responsiveness of Jordan's free zones to regional market demands, particularly from Syria and Iraq.He emphasized that the decline in local market clearances, combined with changes in consumer preferences and new policies, highlights the need for regulatory clarity and a stable investment environment. He added that the commission continues to monitor these developments closely due to their significant impact on the vehicle sector and investment activity in the free zones.