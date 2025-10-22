Minerva Neurosciences Stock Hits Near 2-Year High On FDA Pathway, $200M Boost - Retail Sees FDA Catalyst



Shares surged 141% to $6.41, marking their highest level since February 2024, after Minerva secured up to $200 million in financing led by top healthcare investors.

The FDA cleared the design for a confirmatory Phase 3 trial of roluperidone, a potential treatment for the negative symptoms of schizophrenia. Retail traders on Stocktwits turned“extremely bullish,” citing the new funding and FDA alignment as signs of confidence in an eventual approval.

The company's shares soared 141% to $6.41 on Tuesday, hitting their highest level since February 2024, before slipping 6.4% in after-hours trading.

Funding For Phase 3 Trial And NDA Resubmission

Minerva said it raised $80 million upfront through a private financing round backed by leading healthcare investors, including Vivo Capital, Janus Henderson Investors, and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Funds.

The deal could bring in as much as $200 million in total, with another $80 million tied to the exercise of Tranche A warrants and an additional $40 million linked to future clinical milestones under Tranche B warrants. Each preferred share was priced at $1,000, convertible into common stock at $2.11 pending shareholder approval.

The firm said the investment would fully fund its planned confirmatory Phase 3 study of roluperidone, and NDA resubmission to the FDA. It will also be used to make preparations for a potential U.S. commercial launch, should the product gain approval.

Strengthening The Team

Under the agreement, Minerva will increase the number of its directors to include up to three new members with significant experience in schizophrenia and drug development. The company also plans to establish a Scientific Advisory Board to help guide the Phase 3 study.

“We will now refocus all of our efforts on the successful execution of the confirmatory trial with the objective of demonstrating that roluperidone can effectively treat patients with impairing negative symptoms,” CEO Remy Luthringer said in a statement.

FDA Agrees On Clear Trial Design

The FDA has agreed on the design of the confirmatory Phase 3 study, which will test roluperidone 64 mg as a standalone treatment in patients with schizophrenia who suffer from negative symptoms such as lack of motivation, social withdrawal, and diminished emotional expression. The main goal of the trial will be to measure improvements in the PANSS Marder Negative Symptoms Factor Score after 12 weeks.

The FDA has also asked Minerva to observe patients for up to 52 weeks to monitor relapse rates, helping to build evidence for roluperidone as a monotherapy. The company expects around 25%–30% of trial participants to be enrolled from U.S. sites.

Stocktwits Traders Eye FDA Milestone Upside

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Minerva was 'extremely bullish' amid a 102,300% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user said they expected Minerva's stock to climb sharply if it breaks past the $7 level, while another pointed to the company's $200 million financing as a sign of confidence, suggesting that such investment likely reflects optimism around eventual FDA approval.

Minerva's stock has nearly tripled so far in 2025.

