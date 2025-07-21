i-ESG Selected for UAE's MBRIF Innovation Accelerator Program

Accelerating Market Entry in the Middle East with Federal Innovation Support

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- i-ESG, a company specializing in AI-powered ESG data solutions, announced on June 25 that it has been selected to join the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator, a UAE federal program designed to support high-potential innovators from around the world.Launched in 2018, the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator is a flagship initiative under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), established by the UAE Ministry of Finance to foster innovation across key sectors. The program empowers innovators to unlock their full potential and scale their businesses in alignment with the UAE's National Innovation Strategy.Selected companies benefit from tailored business support, including expert mentorship, market access facilitation, industry networking, and strategic growth planning. Participants also receive specialized training and access to advanced resources. All program offerings are designed to enhance participants' capabilities, accelerate their growth, and help them achieve regional and global expansion goals.i-ESG was selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by MBRIF's Independent Innovation Committee, comprising sector specialists and innovation leaders.The company was particularly recognized for its innovative approach to addressing the confusion faced by companies due to the lack of unified global ESG standards. By aggregating and analyzing data from various international ESG frameworks, rating standards, and corporate disclosures, i-ESG transforms this intelligence into proprietary AI-powered digital solutions designed for ESG applications.This selection underscores the UAE government's recognition of i-ESG's technological innovation and its potential to scale globally. As demand for ESG transparency and compliance continues to grow across the Middle East, i-ESG's solutions are expected to play a key role in supporting organizations through the ESG transition.Bell Jongwoong Kim, CEO of i-ESG, commented:“It is a great honor to be part of one of the most prestigious innovation programs in the Middle East. This milestone marks the beginning of our strategic entry into the region, and we are committed to scaling i-ESG's impact across the UAE and beyond.”A UN Global Compact participant and a certified B Corporation, i-ESG is globally recognized for its leadership in ESG innovation. The company aims to empower businesses with ESG insights and tools aligned with global standards. Participation in the MBRIF program will support i-ESG's mission to become a global leader in ESG data intelligence and enterprise sustainability solutions.

Best Choi

i-ESG

+82232114374 ext.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.