Russian Army Loses 1,170 Soldiers And One Air Defense System In War Against Ukraine
Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 11,037 (+2) Russian tanks, 23,028 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 30,637 (+54) artillery systems, 1,444 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,199 (+1) air defense systems, aircraft – 421 (+0), helicopters – 340 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 47,181 (+199), cruise missiles – 3,515 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 55,859 (+132), special equipment – 3,934 (+2).Read also: FPV drone operators stop Russian motorcycle assault in Lyman direction
The data is being clarified.
As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on July 20, there were 122 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front line.
