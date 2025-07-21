403
Trump Vows Saving Afghan Refugees in UAE
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to intervene on behalf of Afghan refugees facing removal from the United Arab Emirates, following claims that the UAE is preparing to hand them over to the Taliban.
On Sunday, Trump took to Truth Social, declaring, "I will try to save them, starting right now," in reaction to a news article detailing the situation.
As reported by a news agency, a group of 32 Afghan men, women, and children — all of whom had sought sanctuary in the UAE — were abruptly informed by local authorities in Abu Dhabi of their impending deportation.
The report stated that UAE officials arrived at the refugee housing unexpectedly and notified the group of the planned repatriation.
The same outlet also noted that administrators at the facility seized the refugees' passports. These individuals have reportedly been confined in the camp for the past four years, awaiting a resolution to their status.
The Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021 after the collapse of the Afghan military and the withdrawal of U.S. troops, raising international concerns about the safety of those seeking to escape the regime.
In response to the deportation news, Richard Bennett, the United Nations’ special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, voiced "deep alarm" on Saturday.
He urged the UAE authorities to suspend any deportation actions "immediately," emphasizing that "Afghanistan is not safe, and those forced to return are at significant risk of persecution and violent reprisals."
