YUAN Unveils Pandora: Ready-To-Deploy Edge AI Designed For Developers
Key Features:
-
Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports
4× USB ports (with OTG support)
HDMI 2.0 and audio I/O
4× M.2 slots (for SSD, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G/LTE)
MIPI CSI, UART, CAN Bus interfacesyu
GPIO header for industrial/IoT integration
Optional HDMI/SDI capture card
Detachable housing for 3D-printed customization
Pandora supports the full NVIDIA Jetson ecosystem, including Jetson Platform Services, TAO Toolkit, and Metropolis Microservices. It runs mainstream AI models such as LLaMA, ChatGLM, Stable Diffusion, and ViT, enabling NLP, CV, OCR, and generative AI tasks. YUAN's proprietary modules further support real-time object, face, and behavior recognition.
About YUAN High-Tech
YUAN delivers advanced video capture and edge AI solutions for industrial and commercial use.
