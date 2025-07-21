YUAN Unveils Pandora: Ready-To-Deploy Edge AI Designed For Developers

Key Features:



Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports

4× USB ports (with OTG support)

HDMI 2.0 and audio I/O

4× M.2 slots (for SSD, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G/LTE)

MIPI CSI, UART, CAN Bus interfacesyu

GPIO header for industrial/IoT integration

Optional HDMI/SDI capture card Detachable housing for 3D-printed customization

Pandora supports the full NVIDIA Jetson ecosystem, including Jetson Platform Services, TAO Toolkit, and Metropolis Microservices. It runs mainstream AI models such as LLaMA, ChatGLM, Stable Diffusion, and ViT, enabling NLP, CV, OCR, and generative AI tasks. YUAN's proprietary modules further support real-time object, face, and behavior recognition.

About YUAN High-Tech

YUAN delivers advanced video capture and edge AI solutions for industrial and commercial use.

