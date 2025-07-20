Allu Arjun To Chiranjeevi: Tollywood Actors Embracing Double Role Check

The dual role trend is back in Tollywood! From senior stars to the younger generation, everyone's eager to take on double the acting challenge. Let's see which heroes are set to impress us with their dual roles in upcoming films

Film industry trends are always changing. Sometimes old trends make a comeback with a fresh coat of paint. The dual role trend is one such example. Our heroes are currently pursuing dual roles with great interest. Megastar Chiranjeevi, in his seventies, is also getting ready to impress with a double role. It is reported that Chiru, who is currently doing a comedy with action movie under the direction of Anil Ravipudi, will be playing two roles in this film. Chiranjeevi has delivered hits with double roles in many films in the past. Not only that, he also has the distinction of playing a triple role in the movie Mugguru Monagallu.

All the star heroes and young heroes have played dual roles at some point. But the only hero in Tollywood who hasn't appeared in two roles so far is Icon Star Allu Arjun. Atlee is going to fulfill the long-awaited wish of fans to see Bunny in two roles. It is reported that Allu Arjun will be playing two roles in the upcoming big-budget pan-world movie in their combination. Another rumor is that Allu Arjun will be seen in four roles in this film. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Bunny in a dual role.

Tollywood's first pan-India hero, Prabhas, has already entertained audiences with his dual role in the movie Baahubali. He played two roles as Mahendra Baahubali and Amarendra Baahubali and scored a blockbuster hit. Now, the Young Rebel Star is going to appear in two roles once again. Prabhas is playing two different characters in the movie Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. In this film, Prabhas will be seen in an older character and as a young star. The film is slated to release on December 5th. It remains to be seen whether Prabhas will impress in a dual role once again.Vijay Deverakonda's film under the direction of Gowtam Tinnanuri is Kingdom. Vijay Deverakonda has high hopes for this film. If this film becomes a hit, Vijay's career will take off. In this sequence, the news came out that Vijay played two roles in this film. Will Vijay really appear in two roles? We have to wait and see what the second shade is, apart from the warrior role.Currently, Young Tiger NTR is very busy with Prashanth Neel's film. The shooting of this film is progressing super fast. After this movie, Young Tiger is going to join Koratala again. He is going to make a splash on the sets of Devara 2. Young Tiger showed double action in Devara. Now, fans are expecting that there will definitely be scenes between father and son in the second part. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Tarak as father and son in the same frame.Let's get to the point of Akhanda 2.. Balayya has already created a buzz with the movie Akhanda. He created a new record with the Aghora character. This time Natasimham is ready to give even more. It is reported that Balayya will be seen in two roles in the movie Akhanda 2 as well. The first glimpse released from this film has already given Nandamuri fans goosebumps. Fans were blown away by Balayya's rampage. They are eagerly waiting for Akhanda 2.It is also known that Mahesh Babu is going to make noise with a dual role this time. It is reported that Mahesh Babu is playing two roles in the pan-world movie that Rajamouli is doing with the superstar. Rajamouli is shooting silently without giving any clue about this. There was talk at that time that there is a possibility of showing Mahesh in a dual role in SSMB29. Only Jakkanna knows the truth.