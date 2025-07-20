Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian President Proposes New Round Of Peace Talks With Russia Next Week

2025-07-20 03:06:15
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that Ukraine has proposed a new round of peace talks with Russia for next week.
Two rounds of talks in Istanbul between Moscow and Kyiv failed to achieve any progress towards a ceasefire, resulting only in an agreement for a major prisoner exchange and the bodies of killed soldiers.
In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said that Security Council Secretary Umerov also reported that he had proposed the next meeting with the Russian side for next week, adding that the momentum of the negotiations must be stepped up.
He added that the pace of negotiations should be increased and everything should be done to achieve a ceasefire.

