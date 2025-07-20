MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 19, 2025 6:52 am - The global market for anticoagulants treating cancer-associated thrombosis is growing steadily. Valued at around billion in 2023, it's projected to reach approximately USD 6.6 billion by 2033, expanding at a 7.2% CAGR through 2032.

Anticoagulants for Cancer-Associated Thrombosis Market to Reach $1,950 Million by 2025, Driven by Rising Oncology Cases and Preference for Targeted Therapies

Global demand for anticoagulants in cancer-associated thrombosis treatment set to grow at 7% CAGR through 2032

The global Anticoagulants for Cancer-Associated Thrombosis market is projected to reach $1,950 million by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2025 to 2032, according to a new market research report. The rising incidence of cancer-related venous thromboembolism (VTE), increased adoption of direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs), and growing awareness of thrombosis management are key drivers. North America and Europe remain leading contributors due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement scenarios.

Clinical Adoption in Oncology and Rising Use of DOACs Fuel Market Expansion

Among the major therapeutic applications, solid tumor patients undergoing chemotherapy represent a primary segment, as these individuals are at heightened risk for thrombotic events. Additionally, post-surgical cancer patients are showing increased adoption of anticoagulants to prevent deep vein thrombosis. The use of DOACs such as apixaban and rivaroxaban is expanding rapidly due to ease of administration and fewer dietary restrictions compared to traditional therapies like low molecular weight heparin (LMWH).

Price Trends Remain Stable Amid Generic Competition and Regional Variances

The average price of anticoagulants showed a slight increase in 2025 compared to 2024. In the United States, the annual therapy cost rose by approximately 3%, driven by newer branded formulations. In contrast, Germany and India saw a slight decline of 1–2% due to the availability of generics and government pricing controls. Overall, pricing is expected to remain competitive as more biosimilars and generics enter the market over the next few years.

Industry Leaders Expand Global Presence and R&D Focus

Key players shaping the market landscape include Pfizer Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb (North America), which co-market leading DOACs; Bayer AG and Sanofi (Europe), known for both legacy and emerging anticoagulant therapies; and Daiichi Sankyo (Asia), with strong regional penetration and ongoing innovation in oral formulations. These companies are actively investing in clinical trials, label expansions, and collaborative partnerships to enhance market reach and therapeutic efficacy.

Request for customization