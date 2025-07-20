Fraser-Mcgurk To Open, Owen Hands Debut As Aus Name Squad For First T20I Vs WI

MENAFN - IANS) Kingston, July 20 (IANS) Jake Fraser-McGurk will open the batting in the first T20I against the West Indies after Matt Short was ruled out of Australia's T20 tour of the Caribbean, as Australia have confirmed their starting eleven for the first T20I of the five-match series, slated to take place at Sabina Park on Monday (IST).

Fraser-McGurk, who was a late call-up to the Caribbean tour having initially been left out of the 16-player squad, was recalled to the side as a replacement for Spencer Johnson, who was ruled out with back soreness first detected at this year's IPL.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Owen, the hero of Hobart's maiden Big Bash title last summer, has been confirmed for his debut and will line up in the middle order.

Short pulled up sore after training in Jamaica ahead of the first of a five-game T20 International series in the West Indies and has been sent home with a "minor" side strain.

Tim David, who is recovering from a hamstring injury suffered playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this year's Indian Premier League, has also been rested for the opening match, with Cooper Connolly set to bat at seven.

With Australia resting a lot of senior members, including Travis Head, Alex Carey and pace trio Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, the series provides an opportunity to fine-tune the squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year in India and Sri Lanka.

“First and foremost, it's always 'we're representing Australia, we're here to win the series and culturally, that's how we want to go about it," Australia's T20I captain Mitch Marsh said while talking to com. "There will be guys that get opportunities. We've obviously got a few guys missing for this series (for) a well-earned rest."

"But we want guys to be flexible, fluid, and come together as a team and be really connected. We don't want anyone to come in here and feel like they have to prove themselves. We've really got a strong squad.

"We've got guys that have been on the fringes when those (all-format) guys are around, but in this series they come together as our attack and as our unit, and we've spoken about really being connected and working together, and they'll lead the team," he added.

Australia XI for the first T20I: Mitch Marsh (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa