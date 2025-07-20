403
7UP MAKES YOU FEEL SUPER DUPER REFRESHED TO BEAT THE SUMMER HEAT
Thursday, 17th July 2025 – As the summer sun blazes and temperature climbs, 7UP® brings snow to summer, delivering refreshment that cuts through the heat. Following new global research from 7UP, it’s clear that staying cool during one of the hottest weeks of the year – when cities like Cairo, Karachi, Riyadh, and Dubai regularly reach averages of 38°C – is a universal challenge. This insight, and 7UP’s commitment as the Super Duper Refresher, has fueled 7UP’s ‘7 Days of Super Duper Summer’ campaign taking over social media feeds with surprising CGI (computer-generated imagery) content that transports you to a refreshing snow-filled oasis.
Also, this summer, 7UP adds more variety with Mint Mojito – blending lemon-lime fizz and mint - launching in Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwat, India and the UAE. In the UK, 7UP Pink Lemonade brings a zesty mix of lemon-lime and raspberry for a fresh twist on a sweet classic.
New research from 7UP reveals that rising temperatures in UAE are disrupting daily life with everyday tasks taking significantly longer to complete. In fact, across hot weather markets, like the UAE, Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, two out of three people say they’d rather be covered in snow on a scorching day. The research consists of an online survey of 8,000 adults, from a number of countries, including 1000 UAE adults, and was conducted by market research company OnePoll, between June 30th and July 9th 2025.
Turning up the cool factor further, 7UP is working with some of the coolest celebrities and content creators across the globe to bring Super Duper Refresher to life digitally, celebrating the ‘7 Days of Super Duper Summer’ – a bold, creative activation designed to show that 7UP is so refreshing, it brings snow to the summer.
From July 14 to July 20, social media feeds across the Middle East and South Asia will be taken over by surreal, cinematic influencer videos showing snow falling in everyday summer scenes – a street corner in Karachi, a Dubai rooftop, a Cairo market. The unexpected twist? Each snowy takeover is triggered by the simple act of opening a can of 7UP. Bringing the digital stunt to even greater audiences, local celebrities will join the brand to post their own snowy scenes as they crack open a refreshing can of 7UP.
Salman Butt, Senior Marketing Director at 7UP, who commissioned the research commented, “The physical impact of extreme heat on our bodies cannot be underestimated, but sometimes a refreshing break is all we need to get back to normal. Whether it’s a moment to reset during a busy day or a way to cool yourself down, 7UP delivers the ultimate, Super Duper Refresher to those across the globe. As for the social activation, we wanted to do something that not only made people laugh or share, but also made them feel refreshed in the moment. This is what 7UP stands for — a burst of freshness, fun, and refreshment in a world that can feel a little too hot.”
