DR Congo And M23 Movement Sign Declaration Of Principles In Doha

Doha: Qatar yesterday, July 19, 2025, hosted a signing ceremony for a Declaration of Principles between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement.

This Declaration of Principles, signed by the Congolese Presidential Envoy Sumbu Sita Mambu and M23 Permanent Secretary Benjamin Mbonimpa, is regarded as a significant advancement in the pursuit of peace and stability in the eastern region of the Congo and it followed a separate peace deal between the Congolese and Rwandan governments signed in Washington last month.

The event was attended by the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi, Presidential Envoy and Senior Advisor for Africa at the US Department of State H E Massad Boulos, a high-level Qatari delegation as well as a number of their excellencies ambassadors accredited to the State of Qatar, official representatives of both parties, and other dignitaries.

The signing of this declaration is a culmination of the diplomatic initiatives undertaken by Qatar over recent months, during which it endeavored to foster a conducive environment for constructive dialogue between the two parties in preparation for achieving a peaceful resolution to the protracted conflict in the area.

The Declaration of Principles encompasses mutual commitments from both sides, as well as a general framework that lays the groundwork for constructive negotiations aimed at achieving a comprehensive peace agreement.

During a press conference that followed the signing of the Declaration of Principles, Dr. Al Khulaifi characterized the declaration as a pivotal advancement towards enhancing peace and stability in eastern DRC.

This event signifies the initiation of direct negotiations aimed at realizing a comprehensive peace that tackles the fundamental causes of the conflict.

He conveyed his confidence in the dedication of both parties to honor the agreement.

He emphasized Qatar's position as a neutral and effective mediator, showcasing its endeavors to bring the parties closer and foster understanding.

He commended the sense of responsibility exhibited by both sides in achieving this declaration and expressed gratitude for the trust placed in Qatar to facilitate the process.

He acknowledged the significant support from HE President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, for the peace initiative, as well as the constructive approach taken by the Congolese government's negotiating team.

He also recognized the collaboration of Bernard Bisimwa, Vice President of the Congo River Alliance/M23 Movement, and the movement's delegation during the discussions.

Dr. Al-Khulaifi remarked that Qatari mediation efforts commenced in March, when Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani welcomed HE President Tshisekedi and the President of the Republic of Rwanda, HE Paul Kagame, in Doha.

“At that meeting, President Tshisekedi conveyed his willingness to engage in dialogue with the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement,” Dr. Al-Khulaifi noted.

He added that since that time, Qatar has facilitated direct negotiations between the parties, characterized by a positive and responsible atmosphere, rooted in a mutual belief in dialogue as the primary means of conflict resolution.

These endeavors culminated in the signing of the Declaration of Principles.

Dr. Al Khulaifi stated that the leaders' meeting in March served as a launching point for this process, leading to a series of positive developments, including the signing of the Washington Agreement between the DRC and Rwanda on June 27, 2025, an agreement that paved the way for today's declaration.

“The State of Qatar, by virtue of its role as a neutral and effective facilitator, has played a pivotal role in bringing viewpoints closer and building bridges between the parties, leading to this historic moment. However, the responsibility for implementing this agreement rests upon the shoulders of both parties, and we are confident of their ability to fulfill their commitments and that this achievement will serve as a solid foundation upon which a better future for the entire region can be built,” Al-Khulaifi said.

He noted that there are detailed mechanisms to follow up on the implementation of the Declaration of Principles that was signed, and all efforts will not stop and will continue until a comprehensive peace agreement in Congo is reached.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also highlighted Qatar's commitment to bolstering political solution pathways in collaboration with the African Union, complementing the progress made through the signing of the peace agreement between the governments of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda in Washington on June 27.

Additionally, Dr. Al-Khulaifi recognised the constructive roles played by the Republic of Rwanda, the French Republic, the United Kingdom, and the Consultative Dialogue Group, as well as the engagement of all regional and international partners backing the process.

In his speech, H E Boulos thanked Qatar for its fundamental and pivotal role on the issue, noting that Qatar is known for its pioneering role in resolving conflict around the world.

“The war in Congo has resulted in at least 8 million displaced persons and refugees, and most of the previous initiatives to end the war have not yielded positive results. Africa is suffering from several conflicts, and with the cooperation of Qatar and others, we will find solutions for them,” he said.

He said that one of the most important clauses of the Declaration is the affirmation of extending state authority over all of its territories.

“We worked diligently with the state of Qatar on the details of the Declaration of Principles that was signed today,” Boulos added.

The US Senior Advisor for Africa, however, noted that“there are no magic solutions” to end the conflict,“especially regarding the timeline.”

Negotiations are expected to proceed in the upcoming phase, with active involvement from regional and international stakeholders, to achieve a final and comprehensive agreement that enhances security and stability in the region.