Global Appreciation For Qatar's Role In Facilitating DR Congo Deal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA / Agencies

Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, July 19, 2025, praised the diplomatic efforts and constructive role played by the State of Qatar in reaching a Declaration of Principles between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance/ March 23 Movement, which was signed in Doha.

In a statement, the Ministry expressed the Kingdom's welcome of the signing of the declaration, and its hope that it will contribute to improving humanitarian and economic conditions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and benefit security and peace at both the regional and international levels.

The State of Qatar hosted in Doha yesterday the signing ceremony of the Declaration of Principles between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement, in a step considered a significant development in efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the eastern region of the Congo.

The US State Department said that Qatar and its commitment to promoting dialogue between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the March 23 Movement played a role in achieving a peaceful resolution, Al Jazeera reported.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) affirmed that Qatar's mediation efforts reflect its active and ongoing diplomatic role in strengthening the pillars of regional and international peace.

In a statement, GCC Secretary-General, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi praised the valuable efforts made by the State of Qatar in mediating between representatives of the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and representatives of the Congo River Alliance, which resulted in a Declaration of Principles paving the way for constructive negotiations aimed at promoting peace and stability in DRC.

The African Union has also expressed its appreciation for the pivotal role played by the State of Qatar in facilitating the signing of the peace agreement.

In a statement, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf applauded the State of Qatar's sincere efforts in promoting peace and stability across the African continent.

He commended the constructive role of the United States administration, as well as the valuable contributions made by regional partners, including the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“This significant development marks a major milestone in the ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace, security, and stability in eastern DRC and the wider Great Lakes region,” the statement said.

The State of Kuwait commended mediation efforts made by the State of Qatar in the signing of the Declaration of Principles.

In a statement, Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the Declaration of Principles, saying it is looking forward that the declaration would contribute to boosting peace, security and stability in the DRC. The Ministry renewed Kuwait's supportive position to dialogue and diplomatic solutions to settle disputes.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday commended the efforts of the State of Qatar in the signing of the Declaration of Principles.

In a statement carried by Emirates News Agency (WAM), UAE Minister of State Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan welcomed the signing of this declaration, which marks a significant step toward national reconciliation and the promotion of stability in eastern DRC.

He reaffirmed the UAE's support for all regional and international efforts aimed at resolving conflicts through peaceful means and strengthening the foundations of security and stability across the African continent and globally.

